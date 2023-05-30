Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish for the sunny days of summer. There's plenty of good weather ahead to enjoy and if you're planning any Summer BBQs or get-togethers, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests.

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture. Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a dining set with an umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture and outdoor decor pieces for summer 2023 from Walmart that will turn your backyard into an oasis.

Best Patio Furniture at Walmart

If you need some seating for your next backyard gathering or to entertaining this summer, we've found the most stylish pieces to update your outdoor space.

Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set Walmart Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set You'll want to eat in your backyard all summer with this cozy and cute 11-piece dining set at Walmart. Along with the six chairs and table, you'll get four padded cubes for additional seating as needed. $605 Shop Now

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Walmart Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting. $430 $190 Shop Now

Best Outdoor Decor at Walmart

Just like the inside of your home, you can elevate the outdoors and improve the ambiance with the right pieces from bird houses, pillows, rugs, lighting and more.

nuLOOM Miriam Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Walmart nuLOOM Miriam Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug An outdoor rug adds a touch of texture that can make your old patio furniture look brand new. The rug is easy to clean and keeps vibrant even with heavy foot traffic, all you have to do is hose it off when it begins looking dusty. $352 Shop Now

