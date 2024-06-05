Apple AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds around — and for good reason. The impressive noise cancellation, spatial audio, waterproofing and portable design of AirPods makes it hard to leave the house without them. While Apple rarely has sales on its own, you can almost always find AirPods on sale, as long as you know where to look.

If you're in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Amazon has the best AirPods deals right now. Amongst the retailer's biggest discounts on Apple devices, multiple AirPods models are on sale for as low as $89. AirPods can run pretty expensive, so when you find a great deal on them, it's best to snag the savings.

Ahead, find all the best AirPods deals available at Amazon today.

Best AirPods Deals in June 2024

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for an unbeatable price of $190. Regularly $249, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound. We're not expecting this deal to last for too long, so don't hesitate to add these earbuds to your cart.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. $249 $190 Shop Now

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 30% more than the first-generation earbuds.

You can also get a new pair of second-gen AirPods for just $89. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home. If you're looking for gym earbuds, we recommend the sweat and water-resistant 3rd generation AirPods, which are also on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $140 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. $549 $500 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.