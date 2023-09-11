Enhance your outdoor entertainment with the best deals on Samsung's Terrace TV available now.
If you're looking to take your home theatre experience outdoors, then you'll want to invest in a TV built to weather the weather. Whether you're hosting an outdoor movie night or watching this season's football games, the best outdoor TVs are specifically designed to withstand the elements while simultaneously classing up your patio.
If you're a fan of Samsung televisions, then Samsung's The Terrace outdoor TV should be at the top of your shopping list. This week, the outdoor QLED smart 4K TV is up to $4,000 off at the Discover Samsung fall sale. Both the full-sun and partial-sun models of the top-rated TV are marked down by thousands of dollars now through Sunday, September 17.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace.
65" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Stay entertained all day, even when outdoors, with this water and dust-resistant Samsung TV — now on sale for up to $1,500 off.
What is Samsung's 'The Terrace' Outdoor TV?
The Terrace was introduced to Samsung's line of lifestyle TVs in 2020; it's a sibling of The Frame. While the Samsung Frame TV, with its customizable wall art, spruces up your interior space, the Terrace classes up your outdoor space. It's a mountable, high-end smart TV with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker that's legitimately intended for outdoor use — come rain or shine.
The Terrace boasts an anti-reflective coating and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. That said, it's recommended you keep your TV covered and protected when not in use.
The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Peacock and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device, no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.
More Discover Samsung TV Deals to Shop Now
Upgrade your home theatre indoors with the best deals on 8K TVs and 4K TVs during the Discover Samsung sale.
55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Enjoy $500 off the slim S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design. You don't want to miss this Labor Day deal to upgrade your home theater.
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen.
85" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
Experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,000. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,210 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
RELATED CONTENT: