The Best Early Memorial Day TV Deals at Best Buy: Get Up to $800 Off Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy TV Deals
Best Buy
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:08 PM PDT, May 7, 2024

Bring home a new TV from Samsung, LG, Sony or TCL with the best deals happening at Best Buy.

If you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a larger TV or just replacing an older screen you've had for years, you can find some fantastic early Memorial Day TV deals at Best Buy. No matter your budget, there are top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL on sale for incredibly low prices right now.

Shop Best Buy's TV Deals

TVs can be one of the biggest tech investments for your home and Memorial Day is arguably one of the best times to save on new LED, OLED, and QLED displays. We're starting to see brand new models arrive to replace some of current favorites like Samsung's 2024 Frame TV, meaning you should be able to grab brilliant savings on the best of the best.

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale will kick off later this month, but you can already snag a cheap TV deal thanks to the early discounts on highly-rated models. Some of the best offers include LG's stunning C3 OLED TV and Samsung's QN800C 8K TV that upscales every movie night.

Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture. To help you find the perfect TV for watching all the best new TV shows and movies this summer, we've rounded up the top early Memorial Day TV deals happening at Best Buy today.

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy

Samsung 55" Frame TV Class LS03D

Samsung 55" Frame TV Class LS03D
Best Buy

Samsung 55" Frame TV Class LS03D

Samsung's newest Frame TV looks as sharp as ever. Refreshed with new features, including Pantone Art Validated Colors, every piece of art appears even more realistic.

$1,300 $1,100

Shop Now

Samsung 65" QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Samsung 65" QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65" QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV features unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K. Choose between 65, 75, or 85 inches and save up to $600. 

$2,800 $2,200

Shop Now

Samsung 75" Class Q60C QLED Series Smart TV

Samsung 75" Class Q60C QLED Series Smart TV
Best Buy

Samsung 75" Class Q60C QLED Series Smart TV

With a gorgeous picture and rich contrast, you'll be in for a treat when the game begins, thanks to this model's Quantum Dot tech and crisp, eye-popping colors that bring anything you watch to life. 

$1,100 $850

Shop Now

Samsung 65" TU690T 4K TV

Samsung 65" TU690T 4K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65" TU690T 4K TV

Catch your favorite movies, TV shows and sporting events in crisp, ultra HD resolution on this massive screen. Thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K tech and Tizen platform, it'll be your new go-to streaming station. 

$480 $400

Shop Now

Samsung 75” DU7200 Series UHD 4K Smart TV

Samsung 75” DU7200 Series UHD 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

Samsung 75” DU7200 Series UHD 4K Smart TV

With over 75" of screen to your favorite shows and movies to watch on, coupled with superior LED lighting and a theatre-like experience, Samsung has created an elite TV for your home. 

$750 $700

Shop Now

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy

LG 83" C3 Series OLED 4K TV

LG 83" C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 83" C3 Series OLED 4K TV

The 83-inch LG C3 is the best all-around TV for most people. It's big enough to be impressive without requiring a massive amount of space. It's feature-packed and future-proof with its four HDMI 2.1 ports, and you can't beat those pure blacks that OLED provides.

$4,300 $3,500

Shop Now

LG 65" Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV

LG 65" Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 65" Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV

Experience the crispness and absolutely gorgeous imagery that Quantum Dot with LG's NanoCell tech provides. It boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action as well as dynamic Dimming Pro, which adjusts the set's back lights to make sure you get the darkest blacks and truest colors possible. 

$900 $800

Shop Now

LG 55" Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV

LG 55" Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 55" Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV

See all your favorite games this year, including the biggest one of all, in screaming color with this LG TV, complete with MiniLED backlighting. Its expertise lies in creating a super realistic picture, thanks to its α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, so no matter if your eyes are glued to the field or your favorite music video, you'll get an eye-popping experience either way. 

$1,100 $1,000

Shop Now

LG 75" Class UR9000 Series LED 4K TV

LG 75" Class UR9000 Series LED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 75" Class UR9000 Series LED 4K TV

This no-frills display is still nothing to sneeze at, even though its affordability factor is higher than its brethren. Get stunning 4K with this UHD TV that comes with all the smart features you've come to expect from LG and then some. It also features webOS 23 for a customizable menu experience. 

$950 $900

Shop Now

Best TCL TV Deals at Best Buy

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.

$1,200 $1,000

Shop Now

TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Best Buy

TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Save $1,000 on an incredibly full-featured home theatre TV. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images.

$3,000 $2,500

Shop Now

TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV

TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV
Best Buy

TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV

The TCL Q7 is perfect for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming in any viewing environment. With Dolby Vision IQ, you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. The 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 produces smooth video playback. 

$600 $500

Shop Now

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy

Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Advanced image processing from the 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS PRO gives details and color a boost for picture that feels natural and immersive.

$1,399 $1,000

Shop Now

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.

$1,800 $1,600

Shop Now

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

The BRAVIA XR OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, features next-generation technologies that redefine the viewing experience. Enjoy breathtaking contrast on our best ever OLED with picture quality that feels deep, natural, and real. 

$2,000 $1,800

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

