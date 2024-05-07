If you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a larger TV or just replacing an older screen you've had for years, you can find some fantastic early Memorial Day TV deals at Best Buy. No matter your budget, there are top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL on sale for incredibly low prices right now.

Shop Best Buy's TV Deals

TVs can be one of the biggest tech investments for your home and Memorial Day is arguably one of the best times to save on new LED, OLED, and QLED displays. We're starting to see brand new models arrive to replace some of current favorites like Samsung's 2024 Frame TV, meaning you should be able to grab brilliant savings on the best of the best.

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale will kick off later this month, but you can already snag a cheap TV deal thanks to the early discounts on highly-rated models. Some of the best offers include LG's stunning C3 OLED TV and Samsung's QN800C 8K TV that upscales every movie night.

Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture. To help you find the perfect TV for watching all the best new TV shows and movies this summer, we've rounded up the top early Memorial Day TV deals happening at Best Buy today.

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy

Best TCL TV Deals at Best Buy

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: