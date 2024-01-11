The 2024 Super Bowl is officially one month away on February 11. With the NFL playoffs kicking off this weekend, there's no time like the present to get your living room ready for all the action. If you're looking to upgrade your home media setup, Samsung is already offering Super Bowl TV deals so you can save on the biggest and best screens ahead of the big game.

Shop the Samsung TV Deals

Between the NFL and NBA seasons along with all the Emmy-nominated TV shows, you'll want a great TV to enjoy it all on. Right now, Samsung is offering up to $3,000 off many of the greatest 4K and 8K TVs out there — including the cult-favorite Frame TV — in numerous sizes to save on a high-quality screen that fits your space.

From the brand's outdoor TVs to the limited-edition The Frame Disney100 Edition, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung Super Bowl TV deals worth shopping today. Ahead, get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen before Super Bowl Sunday.

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals for Super Bowl LVIII

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming your favorite content. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,600 Shop Now

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV Samsung 77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. $4,500 $3,900 Shop Now

Best Samsung 8K TV Deals for Super Bowl LVIII

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

