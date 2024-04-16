The 2023-24 NBA postseason is here.

As the play-in tournament wraps up this week, teams prepare for the NBA playoffs tipping off this weekend. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics have secured the No. 1 seed for the playoffs for the Western and Eastern conferences, respectively. There are tons of heated matchups lined up with elite talent — potentially including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others, depending on how the play-in tournament shapes up.

The first round of the NBA Playoffs begins on April 20. That means it's time to level up your TV to catch all the upcoming games. NBA fans looking to stream basketball games have a few different service options to catch all the action.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023-24 NBA playoff postseason games, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch Every NBA Playoff Game in 2024

The NBA playoff games will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. If you don't have cable, there are several options for streaming the 2024 NBA playoffs online.

For the top basketball games on TNT, ESPN and ABC, the best way to watch them without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT and ESPN down to just $20, the Blue plan with your local ABC to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Sling TV includes 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the postseason's top NBA games.

You can also stream NBA games on ESPN, TNT, and ABC with Hulu + Live TV. Stream NBA games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the NBA playoff games. Every game broadcast nationally will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial. The only playoff games you won't get access to with FuboTV are those airing on TNT.

You can pay an extra $11 per month for the Sports Plus add-on to get the NBA TV channel.

Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember, leading up to the NBA Finals in June.

April 20: NBA 2024 Playoffs begin

April 28: NBA early entry eligibility deadline (11:59 p.m. ET)

May 6-7: Conference Semifinals begin (may move up to May 4-5)

May 12: NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm (Chicago, IL)

May 13-17: NBA Combine (Chicago, IL)

May 21-22: Conference Finals begin (may move up to May 19-20)

June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Game 1

June 9: NBA Finals 2024 Game 2 June 12: NBA Finals 2024 Game 3

June 14: NBA Finals 2024 Game 4

June 17: NBA Draft Early Entry Entrant Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)

June 17: NBA Finals 2024 Game 5 (if necessary)

June 20: NBA Finals 2024 Game 6 (if necessary)

June 23: NBA Finals 2024 Game 7 (if necessary)

June 26: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (First Round)

June 27: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (Second Round)

July 12-22: NBA 2K Vegas Summer League (Las Vegas)

NBA 2024 Playoff Schedule

Here are the matchups for the first round of the NBA playoffs. Game times and broadcasting information are still TBD for the weekend games.

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Knicks vs. East No. 7 seed winner

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Nuggets vs. West No. 7 seed winner

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. East No. 8 seed winner

Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8 seed winner

Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks

