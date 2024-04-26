Nearly one month after Beyoncé broke records with her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, the genre-bending artist is now the focus of a new CNN documentary titled Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance. Premiering today, April 26, the film explores Beyoncé's recent dive into country music and the ongoing conversation about the genre as it pertains to Black artists.

Produced by CNN Flash Docs, the documentary examines the “impact of how high-profile artists like Lil Nas X and Beyoncé are challenging the country music status quo” and highlights how Black artists in Nashville “laid the foundation for this transformation,” according to a press release.

Appearing in Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance is a long list of country stars, including John and T.J. Osborne of the Grammy-winning duo Brothers Osborne as well as Rissi Palmer, Aaron Vance and Denitia. There are interviews with banjo player Rhiannon Giddens, who performed Cowboy Carter‘s lead single, Texas Hold ‘Em. Culture critics and music journalists including Touré, Kyle Coroneos, Chris Molanphy, Keith Hill and Larisha Paul also share their thoughts along with co-directors of the Black Opry, Holly G. and Tanner D.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance at home, including the trailer for a sneak peek at this must-watch doc.

How to Watch Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance

As of Friday, April 26, 2024, Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance is streaming exclusively on Max. Memberships to watch Max's massive library of content start at $9.99 per month and you can save an additional 20% by signing up for an annual plan that costs $99.99.

Watch Call Me Country on Max

Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance Trailer

On Tuesday, CNN released the trailer for Call Me Country: Beyoncé and the Nashville Renaissance about the impact of Queen Bey's Cowboy Carter. Check it out below.

