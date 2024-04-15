Jessica Chastain is letting it be known that she is ready whenever Beyoncé and JAY-Z need her for another music video! The Mothers' Instinct star chatted with ET at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she reflected on appearing in the video for the rapper's "Family Feud" single for his 4:44 album.

The video, directed by Ava DuVernay and co-written by DuVernay and JAY-Z, featured a star-studded roster of celebrity cameos. Chastain was included alongside Michael B. Jordan, Rosario Dawson, Brie Larson, Thandiwe Newton, Trevante Rhodes, Irene Bedard, Omari Hardwick, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Niecy Nash, Janet Mock, Mindy Kaling and more.

Chastain, 47, is a vocal member of the Beyhive, which she recently proved in a social media video that showed her getting ready for an awards show to Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" from her new album, Cowboy Carter. When asked by ET if she'd be interested in working with the couple again, Chastain was all for it.

"I would always work with the Carters. There's no [question], like, yeah of course," she told ET's Deidre Behar. "That's why the second I got the call about their music video that I did, 'Family Feud,' [I said] 'This is not even a question, you don't even need to ask this question.'"

"So yeah, whenever she needs me, I'm there," Chastain added of the GRAMMY winner.

While fans will have to wait to see if Beyoncé brings forth any Cowboy Carter visuals, Chastain included or not, the actress has a project that has been released for viewers to check out.

The Oscar winner stars alongside Anne Hathaway in the recently released psychological thriller, Mothers' Instinct. Benoît Delhomme's 1960s-set remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse's 2018 French-language film is based on the adaptation of the 2012 novel by Barbara Abel and tells the story of friends torn apart after a tragic accident.

Chastain and Hathaway portray housewives, Alice and Céline, respectively; best friends and neighbors who seem to have it all. However, when one of their sons dies in an accident it shatters the harmony of their lives, and guilt, suspicion and paranoia begin to unravel their sisterly bond.

The film is Chastain and Hathaway's third project together, but the first in which they've actually shared scenes together. Looking back on working with Hathaway, Chastain said it was "tough" balancing their close friendship with their characters' strife.

"I thought it would be easy to work with my friend, which, of course, it is. She's lovely to work with," she shared. "But then we were being horrible to each other in the character story at certain points -- and you can see in the trailer that it gets quite, you know, knock down and dogged in our aggression towards each other. But it's not fun to see your friend suffer. So that was kind of the tough thing."

Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie, Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Baylen D. Bielitz, and Caroline Lagerfelt also star.

