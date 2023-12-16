Jessica Chastain may have just shared the sweetest friendship story ever told that speaks to Taylor Swift's warmth and kindness.

During her Friday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner shared the genesis of her friendship -- and subsequent fandom -- with the Midnights singer. Fallon pulled up a photo showing the 46-year-old actress in a group photo with her assistant (also a Swiftie) and the "Anti-Hero" singer at the Eras Tour concert in Mexico City.

It's a photo Chastain shared back in August, but her friendship with Swift started way back in 2011. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star explained they met at the Met Gala and were seated at the same table. That was a memorable year for Chastain, who had a breakout year after appearing in six movies. And then it got better when she met and hung out with Swift.

"I was talking, just went through a breakup and I was talking to her about that," Chastain shared. "And we went and danced together. It was such a fun night. And the next day I had an e-mail from iTunes that said, like, Taylor Swift, whatever. And I just thought it was a Taylor Swift album."

But she was so wrong.

"She had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me," Chastain revealed. "Isn't that the sweetest thing? And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement. And it was like, 'Wait a minute!' And she, like curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup."

Turns out karma's also waking up to a personalized breakup playlist.

