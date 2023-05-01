Jessica Chastain went for a daring new look on the First Monday in May. The actress debuted a long, icy-blond hairstyle at the 2023 Met Gala.

Chastain walked the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday wearing a strapless black Gucci gown with long, sheer black gloves. The look was accented with large black sunglasses and a long diamond chain necklace that connected to the gown.

While The Martian star is known for her long, beautiful red locks, Chastain appeared to channel the late Karl Lagerfeld by opting for the bleach-blonde look.

The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl" and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

