Olivia Wilde Feels 'So Lucky' About This 'Wonderful Time' in Her Life in Daring Met Gala Look (Exclusive)
Olivia Wilde is living her best life. The actress and filmmaker attended this year's Met Gala and basked in the glory of the moment.
Wilde walked the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the star-studded celebration of fashion, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about how she's feeling after gleefully commemorating her 39th birthday back in March.
"Oh my god, I mean, I just feel so lucky. I feel like this is just a wonderful time," Wilde marveled. "I'm working hard, and my kids are healthy and I get to come and have fun with people I really admire, and things are good."
Wilde is a mom to two kids -- 9-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy -- from her past relationship with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.
She celebrated her birthday back on Mar. 21 with a black-and-white bikini-clad snapshot, which she captioned, "39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it’s been great. Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows."
The Don't Worry Darling star and director stunned at the Met Gala, rocking a stunning number that she described as "a collaboration" of sorts between Karl Lagerfeld and Gabriela Hearst -- who accompanied Wilde as she walked the carpet.
"This is a recreation of one of Karl's original designs," Wilde explained.
"[We] reinterpreted this violin dress, which was black and short, and we did it in a long gala way," Hearst explained.
The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.
After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.
The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl" and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
