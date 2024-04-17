Victoria Monét is feeling the love after her performance at Coachella on Sunday.

The "On My Mama" singer was gifted with a bouquet of beautiful white roses from Beyoncé herself, with a heartfelt card celebrating Monét's accomplishment.

Monét took to her Instagram Stories to share a video revealing the sweet gift, which came with a card that read, "Congratulations on your beautiful Coachella performance. Sending you love, B."

"My heart is BEAMING!!! AHHHHHHHH thank you so much," Monét captioned the post, along with some crying with joy emojis. "Mind blown and so grateful."

In the video, Monét shares the moment with her 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, who was overwhelmed with excitement over the superstar's gift, and (when prompted) exclaimed, "Thank you so much! They’re beautiful!"

Later, Monét shared a video of Hazel dancing while watching Beyoncé's own legendary Coachella headlining performance in 2018.

"HONEY WE HAVE A STAN," she captioned the post, alongside a bee emoji.

This isn't the first time Monét has gotten flowers from Beyoncé, either. Queen Bey previously sent her some flowers as a thank you after Monét attended her Renaissance tour and film -- and she told ET in February that she found a very creative use for the vase.

"When the flowers came, I was like, 'Oh my god. Stunning flowers,'" Monét said. "And then I read who they were from. I was like, 'Oh my god. This is now the most valuable item in my home!' I couldn't believe it. I'm such a huge fan, since as long as I can remember admiring music, Beyoncé was there. So, I was just blown away that she would think to send me anything. Like, crazy!"

While she didn't manage to preserve the flowers themselves, Monét told ET that she not only saved the vase, but it's "now become my fruit bowl!"

Meanwhile, while Monét enjoys sharing photos and videos of her daughter -- whom she shares with boyfriend John Gaines -- she isn't likely going to be taking her to any more red carpet events, after the mother-daughter duo appeared together at this year's GRAMMYs.

Speaking with ET at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March, the 34-year-old musician said that after a "disaster" of an appearance at the GRAMMY Awards in February, her toddler is sidelined from big events.

"The last carpet was a disaster, so I think we're gonna give it a couple years," she said.

Photos and videos from the night showed a very tired Hazel clinging to her mom and dad as the family walked the carpet before entering the venue. Inside, Monét scored three GRAMMY wins, including Best New Artist and Best R&B Album.

