Black-ish alum Tracee Ellis Ross is once again set to bring her comedic talent and effortless grace to a high-profile hosting gig. This time, the celebrated actress is set to helm the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Ross will emcee the star-studded gala, which will be held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Mar. 6. Her role as host was announced on Wednesday -- alongside the full list of groundbreaking and game-changing women who left an impact on the industry this year.

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue will be honored with the Icon Award -- a fitting tribute to a global megastar with a career spanning decades -- while country singer Maren Morris will be presented the Visionary Award.

Charli XCX is set to receive the prestigious Powerhouse Award, while GRAMMY-nominated breakout rapper Ice Spice will be honored with the Hitmaker Award.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Young Miko will be recognized with the Impact Award, and Brazilian singer-songwriter Luísa Sonza is set to be honored with the Global Force Award.

Victoria Monét, the R&B and pop singer-songwriter who gained fame with her collaborations with Ariana Grande and countless other superstars, will receive the Rising Star Award.

Finally, South Korean girlgroup NewJeans and Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer TEMS will both be getting special recognition and honored with the Group of the Year Award and Breakthrough Award respectively.

Presenters and performers -- as well as additional honorees, including the 2024 Billboard Woman of the Year Award -- will be announced in the coming weeks.

Billboard’s Editorial Director, Hannah Karp, said in a statement announcing the honorees on Wednesday, "We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams."

Tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards are available to the public and go on sale Jan. 27. Fans can watch the show on Mar. 7 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on billboardwomeninmusic.com.

