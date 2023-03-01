Lana Del Rey was a vision in yellow at the Billboard Women in Music awards Wednesday. The "A&W" singer shined in a semi-sheer yellow lace dress, which featured a paisley pattern and fringe, floral details at the sleeves, neck and hem. She paired the look with a pale yellow belt and gold sandals.

As for her glam, the singer rocked her hair in a teased, half-up, half-down style, keeping the rest of her makeup simple. Opting for her signature winged eyeliner, Del Rey went for a nude lip and gold tones on the eyes.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 37-year-old songstress at the event, who opened up about what it means to be receiving Billboard Women in Music's Visionary Award.

"I think just to be able to be in touch with that gut instinct that creates a clear path to make sure that you're always doing what you feel is the right thing to do," Del Rey said about receiving the honor. "Doesn't matter if it's with singing -- or just everyday life. Just gotta do what makes you happy."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Monica Schipper/Getty Image

Del Rey's appearance comes just days after the singer, whose ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out March 24, spoke to Billboard about why she didn't sing more on Taylor Swift's "Snow on the Beach."

While Del Rey co-wrote the song with Swift and producer Jack Antonoff, she told the outlet that when she was asked to sing a verse, she had "no idea" she was "the only feature."

"Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted," Del Rey explained. "My job as a feature on a big artist's album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production."

Even still, Del Rey said she "really liked" how the song turned out in the end and insisted that Swift was "very adamant" about getting her on Midnights.

"I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world since Jack and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor," she shared.

As for her upcoming album, Del Rey said it digs deeps, exploring her childhood memories growing up in Lake Placid, New York and her relationships with her family.

"At first I was so uncomfortable," she said of the more personal material. "Then, by the grace of God, I just felt completely unburdened."

RELATED CONTENT:

Lana Del Rey Reveals Laptop Containing New Album Stolen From Her Car

Taylor Swift Spills Details on Lana Del Rey Collaboration

Lana Del Rey Is Deactivating All Social Media Accounts -- Here's Why

Kim Petras Reacts to Being Respected by Madonna and Shares Hope for a Collab (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery