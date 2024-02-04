Victoria Monét Wins Best New Artist at 2024 GRAMMYs

The 66th GRAMMY Awards have crowned the latest Best New Artist.

Victoria Monét was announced as the winner of the prestigious newcomer award at the 2024 GRAMMYs, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Thank you guys so much," she said as she accepted the award from last year's winner Samara Joy. "Thank you to the champagne servers of tonight, that's my first thank you."

Monét also thanked the Recording Academy, as well as her mother as she gave her emotional speech.

"I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example," she shared. "This award was a 15-year pursuit... I like to liken myself to a plant, who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil.... Today, I'm sprouting finally above ground."

The newly crowned Best New Artist follows recent previous winners Joy, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish, continuing the female artist winning streak.

Earlier in night, she also won Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

While Monet has been releasing music for almost a decade, and has three previous GRAMMY nominations as a songwriter -- for Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" and Thank U, Next, and Chloe x Halle's "Do It" -- 2023 saw the release of her debut album, Jaguar II, making her eligible for breakthrough honors as a performer.

Jaguar II was supported by three singles: "Smoke" with Lucky Daye, "Party Girls" with Buju Banton, and "On My Mama" -- the latter of which hit No. 58 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 18 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards were held on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: