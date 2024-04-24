Mother's Day, graduations and Memorial Day are just a few things to look forward to in May, but we would be remiss if we didn't also let you know the streaming service Max is delivering tons of binge-worthy new television shows and movies to watch this month.

For those who have yet to subscribe to Max, the streaming service features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and more. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel House of Dragons) ... the list goes on. Memberships to watch this massive library of content start at $9.99 per month and you can save an additional 20% by signing up for an annual plan.

One of the most anticipated streaming options coming to Max in May 2024 is A24's film The Iron Claw, starring the Emmy-winning actors Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron. The movie, which has only been available to buy or rent online since its premiere in theaters, drops to Max on May 10.

The Iron Claw tells the story of the real-life Von Erich brothers, who made professional wrestling history in the 1980s.

That's not all that's in store for May on Max. To help you zero in on the right shows and films for you, we've rounded up the best new television series and movies that you'll want to check out this month. Below, see what new arrivals are in store to make your May streaming schedule.

Selena + Restaurant

Superstar Selena Gomez is hitting LA's hottest restaurants in her new Food Network show Selena + Restaurant. The series premieres on Food Network and Max on May 2.

Turtles All the Way Down

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, Turtles All the Way Down is a film about a teenager struggling with anxiety and invasive thoughts. The movie premieres on Max on May 2.

Summer Baking Championship

Jesse Palmer hosts another season of Summer Baking Championship on Food Network beginning May 13. The Max streaming release has yet to be announced, but based on past seasons, it should be around the time of the Food Network premiere.

Naked and Afraid XL

A new generation of survivors will see how they fair in the Colombia wilderness and they'll do this without supplies or anything else — including clothes. The new season premieres on Discovery channel and Max on May 12.

Home Sweet Rome!

From the creator of Hannah Montana and That's So Raven, Home Sweet Rome! follows a young girl's adventures in Italy. The series premieres on Max on May 16.

Expedition from Hell: The Lost Tapes

Amateur adventurers joined former special forces member Mickey Grosman in a trek across South America, but Grosman was the only one to finish. Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes uses 700 hours of archival footage to see what went wrong. The series premieres on Discovery and Max on May 12.

