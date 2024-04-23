Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is even more affordable with a can't-miss NBA Playoff deal.

Just in time for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Sling is giving new subscribers $25 off their first month of any tier of the streaming service. Because the playoffs are being broadcast on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, this Sling TV deal lets you watch the NBA games without a cable subscription for as little as $15.

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

For access to NBA TV, there is the option to add on the Sports Extra to Sling Orange for an additional $11 per month. With NBA TV, you'll be able to watch a few games in the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks series. Learn more about each of Sling TV's offerings below.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $15.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, and Fox where you can watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sling Blue costs $20 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $35 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch your favorite team play or new shows, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

Sling TV is also ideal for watching the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full Playoff Schedule

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs started Saturday, April 20. The Conference Semifinals are scheduled to begin May 6-7, but can move to May 4-5 if the First Round series wrap up quickly. The Conference Finals will begin May 21-22, or May 19-20 if flexed). The NBA Finals will begin on June 6 on ABC and ESPN3.

Here are all the dates, times and how to watch the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern Standard Time.

NBA 2024 Playoffs First Round Schedule

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat; Saturday, April 27 (6 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 ET, ABC)

Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 ET, NBA TV)

Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) Orlando Magic

Game 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 ET, NBA TV)

Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 ET, NBA TV)

Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 ET TNT)

Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

Game 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) L.A. Lakers

Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Game 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Tuesday, April 23 (10 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, April 26 (8 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Sunday, April 28 (3:30 ET, ABC)

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6 and ABC will be the exclusive broadcaster. Check out the schedule below.

Thursday, June 6: Game 1

Sunday, June 9: Game 2

Wednesday, June 12: Game 3

Friday, June 14: Game 4

Monday, June 17: Game 5 (if necessary)

Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (if necessary)

Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (if necessary)

