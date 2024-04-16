How to Watch 'Dune: Part Two' Online — Now Streaming

The epic science fiction story Dune is finally coming back to the big screen. The sand-covered planet of Arrakis came to life in Dune: Part One, which was first released in October 2021. Now fans can look forward to Dune: Part Two which is available to rent or buy on streaming services beginning April 16.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles as main characters Paul Atreides and Chani. There was already serious talent in the first film, like Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, and there are plenty more star-studded newcomers appearing in the second film including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

Speaking with ET, Zendaya talked about the love story told between her and Chalamet's characters in the second film.

Zendaya said of director Denis Villeneuve, who also directed the first film, "He always found a way to somehow — amongst all of the epicness that is the Dune universe -- find a way to carve out a very sentimental, beautiful love story that is, I feel, in many respects, earned."

"You see, throughout the film, the moments between them. The things that are unsaid," she explained. "The glances between characters -- there's so much said just with looks. I think it happens with all the characters, and specifically Paul and Chani."

Are you ready to swarm to theaters like the sandworms of Arrakis? Below you'll find everything you need to know to watch Dune: Part Two online.

How can you watch Dune: Part Two online?

Dune: Part Two is now available to rent or own on a few streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Where to watch Dune: Part One on streaming:

For those who want to refresh themselves on what happened in the first Dune film or need to watch it for the first time, Dune: Part One is available to stream on Max. The streaming service also has a library of other blockbuster hits like Barbie, The Color Purple, all the Lord of the Rings movies and the majority of the DC comic films. Max plans start at $10 per month.

What are the Dune movies based on?

Dune is a book-to-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's novels by the same name. This is not the first time Herbert's novels have been adapted, as Dune has been the inspiration for a 1984 film and a miniseries that was released in 2000. While the Dune series by Herbert is comprised of six novels, Dune: Part Two focuses on events of the first book, leaving off where Dune: Part One ended.

Right now, the first book is on sale at Amazon.

Watch the Dune: Part Two official trailer:

