Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet passed the style vibe check!

On Tuesday, the two stars attended the Dune: Part Two press event in South Korea rocking matching jumpsuits. For the head-turning moment, Zendaya opted for a pale pink version of the Juun J design. The "Replay" singer paired her look with matching heels, and opted to let her shoulders shine as the top of the zipper-lined outfit fell past her collarbone.

For her glam, the Disney channel alum wore a chic red bob and subtle makeup.

Chalamet added edge to his leather look as he wore the gray version. Instead of showing off his shoulders, though, the Wonka star opted to relax the zipper details, leaving his chest exposed. On his feet, Chalamet wore matching boots.

The pair each completed their coordinated looks with silver necklaces.

Zendaya and Chalamet were joined by their co-star, Austin Butler, who wore a cool gray suit and shirt combo. During the event, the stars had some fun, flashing finger hearts and posing alongside each other to put the looks on full display.

The latest style moment comes after Zendaya made the stunning transformation into a couture robot for the film's premiere in London. For the occasion, the 27-year-old donned Mugler's Fall Winter 1995-1996 "Cirque d'hiver" 20th anniversary collection. Completing the look, Zendaya wore a vintage Bulgari necklace.

Zendaya stars as Chani in Dune: Part Two, which follows the 2021 sci-fi film. Zendaya's onscreen love interest is played by Chalamet, who is her real-life pal, a fact that can make intimate moments a bit awkward to film.

"It's definitely strange," Zendaya told ET of kissing Chalamet amid her real-life romance with Tom Holland. "I think both of us are just like, 'All right. This is our job. OK, we're going to do this.'"

"It's weird as hell, 'cause we're so close, platonically," Chalamet, who's currently dating Kylie Jenner, agreed. "In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work."

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters March 1.

