Zendaya Transforms Into a Couture Robot for 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere

Zendaya pulled out all the stops for the Dune: Part Two premiere. On Thursday, the 27-year-old actress wowed at the world premiere of the highly anticipated film, dressing as a couture robot.

Zendaya stunned in the vintage look, which came from Mugler's Fall Winter 1995-1996 "Cirque d'hiver" 20th anniversary collection.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Dressed by her longtime stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya completed her London look with a vintage Bulgari necklace.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Zendaya didn't stop there, later donning another Mugler stunner -- a classic black dress. On his Instagram Story, Roach said that the dual looks represent the "past and present" of the iconic brand.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya stars as Chani in Dune: Part Two, which follows the 2021 sci-fi film. Zendaya's onscreen love interest is Timothée Chalamet, her real-life pal, a fact that can make intimate moments a bit awkward to film.

"It's definitely strange," Zendaya told ET of kissing Chalamet amid her real-life romance with Tom Holland. "I think both of us are just like, 'All right. This is our job. OK, we're going to do this.'"

"It's weird as hell, 'cause we're so close, platonically," Chalamet, who's currently dating Kylie Jenner, agreed. "In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work."

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters March 1.

RELATED CONTENT: