Whether they're in Arrakis or New York City, Zendaya is looking out for her friend and co-star, Timothée Chalamet. During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Chalamet, 28, revealed that Zendaya, 27, had a pivotal role in making his NYC apartment a home.

"Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here," Chalamet told Kimmel, referring to his Dune: Part Two castmates, including Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. "Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago."

According to the Spider-Man actress, the apartment needed some updating to become a proper space for an adult. "The vibe was very teenage boy," she added. "And we just needed a few necessities -- you know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean. We needed some structure."

When Pugh joked that the actor probably didn't even have a bed, Chalamet interjected, noting that the space had some adult things. "There was a bed," he said before quietly admitting that there was "no bed frame."

Zendaya shared that she eventually took Chalamet to Bed, Bath & Beyond for a shopping trip where "we got everything he needed," she said. "All the big-boy stuff."

Fans may recall that Zendaya and Chalamet made headlines after being spotted at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in New York City back in 2020, which may have been the much-needed shopping trip in question.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The duo has gotten close since being cast as Paul Atreides and Chani in the recent Dune adaptation. They return in their respective roles in the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two, which continues the journey of Paul, a young duke who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society.

The longtime friends recalled the first time they met, which, according to Chalamet, was "a weird airport meeting" just before they made the first film. The Wonka star explained that although the pair was on the same flight, they didn't speak with one another. When Zendaya was making her way out of the terminal, Chalamet saw her fall to the ground while trying to juggle all her luggage, a sight the actor admitted he "ignored."

"I was like, 'I think I just saw Zendaya fall,'" he recalled before coming to his own defense: "I didn't know her, I didn't know what to do!"

Taking the high road, Zendaya told Kimmel that "it's been forgiven," although Chalamet joked that there was "a certain amount of therapy" before they were able to get to form a close bond. "But now we're here!"

Dune: Part Two picks up after the murder of Paul's father in the first film, in which Paul was forced to fight for his life on the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. In the sequel, he seeks to avenge his family, reclaim his political power and find his place among the Fremen desert people as the prophetic Muad'Dib.

The movie's ensemble cast also features Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling, who all appeared in the first movie.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters March 1.

