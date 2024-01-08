As he takes on awards season, Timothée Chalamet is looking to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, for support.

On Sunday, the Wonka actor, 27, and reality TV star, 26, made their official public debut as a couple, arriving at the 81st Golden Globes arm-in-arm and smooching during the show to the shock and delight of the internet.

A source tells ET, "Things have been going very well between Kylie and Timothée. They are extremely supportive of one other and like to be there for each other."

"Kylie is extremely busy and has so many of her own things going on, but she makes an effort to show up for Timothée. It means a lot to him to have her support and that she goes out of her way for him and the things he's passionate about. He is so incredibly appreciative and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn't necessarily show everyone," the source continues.

For the Call Me By Your Name actor and The Kardashians star, that means private time away from their incredibly public lives. In December, Timothée supported Kylie at her family's annual Christmas party, keeping a low profile and only being spotted by fans in the background of other attendees' photos and videos.

In Kylie's case, supporting her new beau includes showing up to his premieres discreetly -- including sneaking in the back entrance to his Los Angeles premiere of Wonka with her mom, Kris Jenner -- and standing by his side as he was nominated for a Golden Globe for portraying a new iteration of the iconic Roald Dahl character.

Kylie previously traveled all the way to London for the world premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall on Nov. 28. While she didn't walk the red carpet, she was reportedly in town to spend time with Chalamet as he promoted the film. An eyewitness told ET at the time that Jenner was spotted at The Corinthia Hotel, just steps away from Chalamet.

"Their feelings are very mutual and they are very sweet with each other. They are each other’s cheerleaders in all facets of their lives," the source tells ET of Kylie and Timothée's relationship.

They are still incredibly focused on keeping their new love special, however, and even skipped the Golden Globes red carpet, making a late entrance to the award show.

The couple was seen chatting with their fellow stars during a short commercial break and snuck a sweet kiss before the show resumed.

In early December, a source told ET, "Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well" and confirmed their relationship, which first was speculated on in summer 2023.

"Even though Kylie has so many of her own commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him," the source added. "Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom."

Kylie has two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 23 months.

They exuded confidence -- as evidenced by their heavy PDA -- and a source tells ET that's exactly why Kylie "felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée."

Another source close to the situation told ET in September that Kylie is "confident and secure in their relationship" and that they "connect on a deep level."

"Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that," the source said. "Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."

