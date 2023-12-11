With multiple blockbuster films hitting theaters and the pressures of running a cosmetics brand and being a mom, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner both lead very busy lives.

However, the lovebirds are still making sure to make time for one another and to support each other while honoring their career commitments.

A source tells ET, "Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well."

"Even though Kylie has so many of her own commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him," the source adds. "Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom."

The source explains that "they both make an effort to show up for each other, and it’s very sweet."

In fact, Jenner just recently made an effort to show up for the premiere of Chalamet's forthcoming musical blockbuster Wonka.

The 26-year-old reality star was spotted -- alongside her mom, Kris Jenner -- sneaking into the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, on Sunday for the star-studded premiere, skipping the red carpet and the press all together.

Jenner previously traveled all the way to London for the world premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall on Nov. 28. While she didn't walk the red carpet, she was reportedly in town to spend time with Chalamet as he promoted the film. An eyewitness told ET at the time that Jenner was spotted at The Corinthia Hotel, just steps away from Chalamet.

And that wasn’t the first time Jenner had traveled for Chalamet. Earlier that month, the Kardashians star made a stylish arrival to the Saturday Night Live after-party, following Chalamet's hosting gig.

