Live from New York City -- it's Kylie Jenner!

On Saturday, the Kardashians star made a stylish arrival to the Saturday Night Live after-party, following her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet's, hosting gig.

The beauty mogul was photographed as she made her way inside the Midtown, New York venue in a chic, all-black ensemble. Kylie kept things semi-casual, as she wore an off-the-shoulder shirt, paired with black pants and matching heels.

Gotham/GC Images

Adding more drama to her evening look, the mother-of-two rocked a pair of dark sunglasses and held onto a tiny purse as she made her way into the party.

Timothée -- who arrived ahead of Kylie -- kept the vibes casual as he wore a multi-colored hoodie, with a purple jacket over dark-washed denim and sneakers.

Gotham/GC Images

Also in attendance for the party were Sophie Turner and Dakota Johnson.

While she was on hand for the party, Kylie did not join Timothée inside of Studio 8H for the show. The Dune star made his return to SNL as a host on Saturday, where he played Troy Sivan and hilariously celebrated the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Timothée and Kylie's latest appearance comes a little over a week after they both attended the same event in NYC. The pair -- who have been rumored to be dating since April -- walked the carpet separately at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.

Inside the event, the pair were spotted chatting and did not appear to show any PDA.

In September, Kylie and Timothée stepped out together publicly for the first time at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles. The same month, the duo packed on the PDA at the US Open.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

A source at the time told ET that Kylie and her new beau are confident in their relationship and that's why she "felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée."

The source said it's "because she is confident and secure in their relationship" that she decided Bey's concert would serve as the first public outing and that Kylie "feels like she can be herself with him" and she "really likes that."

The source added that the pair "also connect on a deep level."

"Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that," the source says. "Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."

