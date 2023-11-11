Timothée Chalamet hit the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend, just a few days after SAG-AFTRA tentatively approved a deal with the AMPTP, ostensibly ending the strike after 118 days.

The 27-year-old star hosted for the second time, and used the the first half of his monologue to really embrace actors once again being able to promote their films -- notably, his upcoming Christmas fare, Wonka.

For Chalamet, that meant picking up a cane and carrying a tune to sing a parody of the iconic "Pure Imagination," with lyrics about the end of the strike.

"Now the strike is over, and it's like we're all returning to this magical world," Chalamet said as he introduced the parody and the opening notes echoed through the air.

"Come with me, and you'll be, in a world of shameless self-promotion," he crooned, as the audience cheered. "It's okay, I can say, that my new film, Wonka, is out in theaters December 15th."

"If you want to view a three and a half hour film, go see Killers of the Flower Moon/ Or just wait for part two of Dune/ Just make sure before to use the bathroom."

Then, in a moment that felt like they sort of ran out of ideas for a Wonka parody, Marcello Hernández came out on stage -- later joked by Punkie Johnson and Kenan Thompson -- to rap about how they are both celebs with "baby faces."

"I got a baby face, but my hips don't lie, you say I'm a bad kid, b**th, I'm a bad guy/I got a baby face, but I'm hung like my dad, trust me, baby, I'm the best you ever had," the pair rapped in a monologue song that was as funny as it was random and out of place -- which is to say, very.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

