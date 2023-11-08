A sneak peek for this week's Saturday Night Live episode, hosted by Timothée Chalamet, is here.

In the teaser, Chalamet appears a bit bewildered as he surveys the empty set of the iconic show. Chalamet goes on to discuss the illustrious history of the New York City studio where SNL is recorded, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to host an episode.

However, his joy is briefly cut short when he learns that the set is in the midst of a fumigation process, which means he's been unwittingly breathing in toxins. But in true SNL fashion, Chalamet quips that he's a New Yorker and therefore immune to the poisonous fumes.

Chalamet is all set to host the Nov. 11 SNL episode in a season that was initially impacted by the Writers Guild of America strike. While that strike was resolved, unfortunately, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Chalamet won't be able to promote his upcoming movie, Wonka, even though it's just weeks away from its theatrical release.

In the film, the actor takes on the role of the inventive candy maker, providing a prequel that delves into the backstory of how he became the legendary chocolate confectioner.

The musical guest for the upcoming SNL episode will be the popular group boygenius, known for hits like "Emily I'm Sorry," "True Blue" and "Not Strong Enough."

SNL was forced to go dark and cut its 48th season short earlier this year due to the Writers Guild of America strike. However, with the WGA reaching a deal with the AMPTP, Saturday Night Live was able to return to TV.

