Kevin Brennan, a podcaster and former Saturday Night Live writer, is facing public outrage and backlash after making comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding the tragic passing of Friends star Matthew Perry. The actor, who portrayed Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom, died at 54 after being found in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Brennan tweeted a link to TMZ's coverage of Perry's passing, accompanied by the caption, "DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA." This tweet immediately drew criticism from the public.

Brennan, 63, then responded to a tweet of TMZ's story regarding his comments, which bore the headline "Ex-SNL Writer-Comedian Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry's Death," with the statement, "I didn't mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die."

His remark, "I do love it when junkies die," has been met with widespread disapproval and criticism. One user commented that Brennan's actions were driven by a desire for attention, even if it's negative. Another questioned his credibility as a comedian, stating that comedy should be funny and that he had self-appointed himself as a comedian.

The remarks also prompted fans to express their support for Perry, highlighting his past struggles with substance abuse. The actor was open about his battle with addiction and his desire to help others in similar situations. In a podcast appearance in November 2022, he emphasized that he wanted to be remembered for his dedication to helping people who are struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?'" he said. "I can say yes and follow up and do it. When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

Brennan has continued to make jokes on social media. In a recent tweet, he asked, "Am I trending yet?" This further fueled the controversy surrounding his remarks.

As for Perry, there is no foul play suspected in the actor's death, said authorities. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

