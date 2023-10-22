Bad Bunny made his acclaimed Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend, where he brought out some famous friends to help him make the show truly memorable.

However, after the show was over and the stars hit up the after-party, Bad Bunny kept bringing on special guests -- specifically, his rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.

The 29-year-old singer -- whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio -- and the 27-year-old reality star and model were spotted walking side-by-side in New York after the episode came to an end, as they both attended the cast after-party at L'Avenue in Manhattan.

The pair both dressed casually chic for the occasion -- with Kendall rocking a light-tan suede jacket over a black t-shirt and black pants. Bad Bunny, meanwhile, looked cozy in a brown cable-knit sweater, dark jeans and a blue baseball cap.

BACKGRID

Late last month, Kendall and Bad Bunny teamed up for an ad campaign for Gucci, in which they posed for photos that appeared to be paparazzi pics, and the long-rumored pair appeared pretty coupled up in the stylish snapshots.

The campaign's release comes six months after Kendall and Bad Bunny sparked romance rumors. The pair have spent months appearing with each other at The Met Gala, the Drake concert, and courtside at basketball games. In addition, the A-list duo have been regularly spotted on date nights and even during a lavish vacation.

They have not made any public comments about their love, In fact, during two separate interviews, the duo shared why they choose not to speak about their romance. During an interview with Vanity Fair last month, the "Callaita" rapper discussed keeping things private.

"They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," the GRAMMY-winning rapper said during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

As for Bad Bunny's episode of Saturday Night Live, the singer was joined by Pedro Pascal for his monologue and later surprised fans with unexpected cameos from Mick Jagger, as well as Lady Gaga, who introduced his first performance as the night's musical guest.

