Kylie Jenner Reveals the Timothée Chalamet Movie She Loves

Kylie Jenner gave a subtle shout-out to her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The beauty mogul is featured in a profile for WSJ Magazine, where she references one of Chalamet's recent film roles.

Jenner reveals that she's a "huge fan" of science fiction, saying she's watched House of the Dragon -- the Game of Thrones spinoff series -- as well as the film Dune, in which Chalamet stars.

"I do love that movie," Jenner says of Dune, which is based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name. The outlet notes that Jenner's response was accompanied by a smile.

Released in October 2021, Dune was directed by Denis Villeneuve and the star-studded cast includes Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac.

The highly anticipated sequel is set for a March 2024 release and adds Florence Pugh and Austin Butler to the cast.

Jenner and Chalamet have kept their romance largely private. The duo is rumored to have been dating since April but made their first public debut at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles in September. Later that month, Jenner and Chalamet attended the US Open together in New York City, where they were not shy about showing PDA.

At the time, a source told ET, Jenner "felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée."

The source went on to say it's "because she is confident and secure in their relationship" that she decided Bey's concert would serve as the first public outing. The source told ET that Jenner "feels like she can be herself with him" and she "really likes that."

What's more, the source added that, besides being very cute and loving with each other, they "also connect on a deep level."

"Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that," the source said. "Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."

