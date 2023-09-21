Kylie Jenner has taken her relationship with Timothée Chalamet to a whole new level.

The 26-year-old reality star's cell phone lock screen was spotted in a photo taken by Elle Mexico, and it appears she has a pic of the 27-year-old Lady Bird star kissing her on the cheek.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans after Jenner and Chalamet were spotted kissing and cuddling all through the Men's Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev during the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, on Sept. 10.

A source recently told ET that Jenner, who previously dated Travis Scott and shares two kids with him, has "felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée."

"She is confident and secure in their relationship," the source said. "She feels like she can be herself with him and really likes that."

As was evident at the U.S. Open as well as at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles that they attended together, the source noted that Jenner and Chalamet "are very cute and loving with each other and also connect on a deep level."

"Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that," the source added. "Kylie's friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."

