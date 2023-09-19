After months of speculation that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were an item, the couple stepped out publicly for the first time earlier this month at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles. About a week later, they hit up the US Open together in New York City. They exuded confidence -- as evidenced by their heavy PDA -- and a source tells ET that's exactly why Kylie "felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée."

The source went on to say it's "because she is confident and secure in their relationship" that she decided Bey's concert would serve as the first public outing. The source tells ET that Kylie "feels like she can be herself with him" and she "really likes that."

What's more, the source added that, besides being very cute and loving with each other, they "also connect on a deep level."

"Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that," the source says. "Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It was at Bey's concert where the Dune star and The Kardashians star not only stepped out together in public but also had zero qualms about getting super cozy while at the same venue and concert attended by her ex, Travis Scott, on the same night.

Then at the US Open the following week, the cosmetics mogul, 26, and Wonka star held court from their VIP seats, sharing kisses in the middle of the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in Queens, New York.

An eyewitness tells ET the two were "all over each other."

Gotham/GC Images

"They were in the private [Cadillac] suite. They made small talk with some of the other celebrity guests in the suite, but really, they just had eyes for each other -- and the match," says the eyewitness. "Kylie was drinking a Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktail, which is the US Open signature cocktail."

The eyewitness adds, "They really didn’t seem to care who saw them. They knew they were being photographed but that didn’t stop the PDA. They genuinely seem so happy and really into each other."

