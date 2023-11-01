Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet showed up separately to an event in New York City as their budding romantic relationship continues to bloom.

The reality TV star, 26, and Oscar-nominated actor, 27, were each photographed arriving on the red carpet of the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards Wednesday night despite them having previously been spotted kissing and showing major PDA at other public events.

While they may have arrived alone, their solitude did not last long as one person inside the event caught the pair chatting and undisturbed by those around them.

In the video, the pair appeared very comfortable with each other as Chalamet could be seen with a drink in hand while Jenner held onto a slip of paper which she waved emphatically while engaged in their conversation.

On the red carpet, the Wonka actor posed with Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese while Jenner snapped photos alongside French fashion designer Haider Ackermann.

Ackermann is the creative mind behind several of Chalamet's most iconic red-carpet looks over the years and was once called the actor's "closest fashion collaborator" by Vogue.

The couple have been rumored to be an item for several months but appeared to go official in September when they stepped out publicly for the first time at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles. About a week later, they hit up the US Open together in New York City.

At the US Open, Chalamet and Jenner were spotted kissing and packing on the PDA. A source at the time told ET that Jenner and her new beau are confident in their relationship and that's why she "felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée."

The source said it's "because she is confident and secure in their relationship" that she decided Bey's concert would serve as the first public outing and that Jenner "feels like she can be herself with him" and she "really likes that."

The source also added that, besides being very cute and loving with each other, they "also connect on a deep level."

"Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that," the source says. "Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."

