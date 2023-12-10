While Wonka may not even be out yet, Timothée Chalamet is already talking about the possibility of a sequel.

Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura from the carpet of the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie, the 27-year-old actor said he would certainly be open to continuing the story of Willy Wonka that director Paul King created.

"If there was a story to be told," the Call Me By Your Name star said when asked if he would be in for a Wonka 2. "And evidently there is."

King told ET that he would "love to" make a follow-up film for Chalamet to star in as there's still 25 years between his Willy Wonka film and the Gene Wilder version that they attempted to connect it to.

"Something twisted happens," Chalamet noted of the gap between the two version of the character. "I don't know how we started like this and end there -- I don't know what the story is."

According to the film's description on its IMDB page, Wonka follows "a young and poor Willy Wonka" who has dreams of opening a chocolate shop only to find that the "industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers."

It's a movie, King says, that works as a standalone. That being said, he isn't ruling out the potential to put on a top hat and get back to writing and directing.

"We wanted to make a movie with a beginning, middle and end that wouldn't feel like one of those things where you kinda go 'Oh, I only just saw a quarter of the story.' The movie is its own thing," King said.

"It's set 25 years before the factory -- but like you said, there's 25 years and plenty more things that happen to Willy Wonka," King shared.

The Paddington director added that he believed the content is there to make a fun and interesting sequel as "nothing is boring around him [Wonka]."

Chalamet agreed, telling ET that he thinks "evidently, there is" plenty to work with for another movie.

You can watch the trailer for the film below:

Wonka premieres in theaters nationwide on Dec. 15.

