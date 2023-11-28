Timothée Chalamet has been sporting a variety of fashion-forward outfits for the Wonka promotional tour, and his purple velvet suit for the film's world premiere is no exception!

The 27-year-old actor, who stars in the new adaptation of the film based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, looked dapper in the fitted suit from Tom Ford's Spring 2024 collection that he rocked without an undershirt.

Chalamet paired the bare-chested look with a chunky, white gold, short-length Cartier necklace that featured onyx, opals, tourmalines and emerald stones.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Chalamet on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, where he noted his outfit leaned more aesthetic than practical in the chilly, 40-degree weather.

Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

"I don't know what the hell I was thinking," Chalamet admitted before agreeing, "Aww man, yeah, do it for the fashion!"

When it comes to playing the titular role in Wonka, Chalamet said he felt the pressure of stepping into a character that's so beloved by audiences around the world.

When asked what it felt like donning Wily Wonka's iconic top hat and purple coat for the first time, Chalamet shared, "My initial reaction was 'Oh god, I hope I get this right because now it's really happening, and this is a character that is beloved.'"

Wonka is a prequel adaptation of Dahl's cherished 1964 novel, which has been portrayed onscreen two times before. The famous chocolatier was played by Gene Wilder in 1971 and by Johnny Depp in 2005.

Chalamet noted how "people are very protective over films or characters they love, so you don't wanna be blasphemous, but you know, I was in the best hands with Paul King, our director."

Anticipating reviews of Wonka from fans and critics alike, Chalamet said, "We'll see what people say, but I'm very proud of it."

In addition to Chalamet, the star-studded cast of Wonka features Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa, Olivia Colman as Mrs. Scrubbit, Sally Hawkins as Willy's mother, Rowan Atkinson as Father Julius and Keegan-Michael Key as the Chief of Police.

Wonka lands in theaters on Dec. 15.

RELATED CONTENT: