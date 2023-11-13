Troye Sivan found himself in a state of disbelief after witnessing Timothée Chalamet's spot-on impersonation of him on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Australian pop sensation expressed his surprise on social media following the Nov. 11th broadcast of the NBC comedy series. In the episode, Chalamet humorously portrayed Sivan as the sleep paralysis demon of cast member Sarah Sherman.

Sharing a snippet of the SNL skit on Instagram, Sivan captioned it with, "WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD." He also posted screenshots from the sketch on his Instagram Story, including a snapshot of himself watching the comedic segment on his laptop with the caption, "Pure Shock." The 28-year-old singer and The Idol actor was so amused that he even changed his profile picture to an image of Chalamet mimicking him.

In the five-minute sketch, Sherman's character consults her doctor, played by SNL's Bowen Yang, about seeing a mysterious figure in her room during sleep. Chalamet, serving as the host for the evening, appears as a hallucination of Sivan from the artist's "Got Me Started" music video.

Sporting a tight white tank top and baggy blue pants, Chalamet's Sivan engages in humorous banter with Sherman, showcasing dance moves and poking fun at his own persona. The doctor reveals that Sherman is the fourth woman he's treated who's "suffering from Troye Sivan dancing as her sleep demon," adding that Sivan is "gay famous" and it's different.

The sketch concludes with Sherman admitting she's starting to enjoy Sivan's presence, to which the doctor warns her that inviting him in will lead to multiplication. True to the warning, Sivan manifests more versions of himself, including musical guest boygenius' Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, each humorously thanking Sherman for the invitation.

In Chalamet's latest appearance on SNL, there were nostalgic nods to his initial hosting stint in December 2020. This included a revisit to the viral "Rap Roundtable" sketch with Pete Davidson, followed up by the "Museum of Hip-Hop Panel."

The episode also treated viewers to the musical digital short "Giant Horse," a charmingly eccentric sequel to the original "Tiny Horse."

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner made a stylish arrival to the Saturday Night Live after-party, following her rumored boyfriend, Chalamet's, hosting gig.

The beauty mogul was photographed as she made her way inside the Midtown, New York, venue in a chic, all-black ensemble. Jenner kept things semi-casual, as she wore an off-the-shoulder shirt, paired with black pants and matching heels.

Adding more drama to her evening look, the mother-of-two rocked a pair of dark sunglasses and held onto a tiny purse as she made her way into the party.

Chalamet -- who arrived ahead of Jenner -- kept the vibes casual as he wore a multi-colored hoodie with a purple jacket over dark-washed denim and sneakers.

Also in attendance for the party was Sophie Turner and Dakota Johnson.

While she was on hand for the party, Jenner did not join Chalamet inside of Studio 8H for the show.

The 27-year-old actor and 26-year-old star of The Kardashians' latest appearance comes a little over a week after they both attended the same event in New York City. The pair -- who have been rumored to be dating since April -- walked the carpet separately at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.

