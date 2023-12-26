Timothée Chalamet Joins Kylie Jenner at Kardashian Christmas Party

Timothée Chalamet appears to be doing a decent job at keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan as fans spotted him enjoying his evening during the family's annual Christmas party amid his ongoing romance with Kylie Jenner.

A photo posted to Snapchat by Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, seemingly shows the 27-year-old Wonka star lovingly glaring at the youngest member of the notorious family, 26, just behind Travis' back.

In the picture, Travis can be seen pursing his lips in the foreground of the photo while a busy room behind him looks to include his wife as well as his sister-in-law and her rumored actor beau.

Also in attendance for the ski-lodged theme party was host Kim Kardashian and Kylie's other sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as the matriarch of their clan, Kris Jenner.

The family-- sans Kim -- even pulled off a TikTok to Ariana Grande's rendition of "Last Christmas," each showing off their ski-themed outfits.

"We lost Kim," wrote Kylie in the caption of the video, which has since received more than three million likes.

Timothée and Kylie have yet to go public with their relationship but ET's sources have confirmed that the pair is an item and that they are happy in their newfound connection. In early December, a source told ET, "Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well."

"Even though Kylie has so many of her own commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him," the source added. "Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom."

That update on their relationship came after Jenner was spotted sneaking into a back entrance alongside her mom at the Regency Village Theatre for the Wonka premiere in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 10.

Jenner previously traveled all the way to London for the world premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall on Nov. 28. While she didn't walk the red carpet, she was reportedly in town to spend time with Chalamet as he promoted the film. An eyewitness told ET at the time that Jenner was spotted at The Corinthia Hotel, just steps away from Chalamet.

And that wasn’t the first time Jenner had traveled for Chalamet. Earlier that month, the Kardashians star made a stylish arrival to the Saturday Night Live after-party following Chalamet's hosting gig.

