Science fiction fans will have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two. The film, originally slated to release Nov. 3, will now be delayed until March 15, 2024.

The shift comes in the wake of ongoing strikes by Hollywood's writers and actors, during which the film's cast is prohibited from promoting work. Many critics agree Dune: Part 2 is now the largest box office delay as a result of the labor struggle.

Despite the delay, Warner Bros. has yet to push any of its December movies: Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple. Some argue this signals the chance for a deal to be met by the end of the year.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young duke who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society. Following the murder of his father in the first film, Paul was forced to fight for his life on the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. In the sequel, he seeks to avenge his family, reclaim his political power and find his place among the Fremen desert people as the prophetic Muad'Dib.

Fans most recently got a glimpse of the film in a trailer released this June.

"All my visions lead to horror," Paul warns his mentor, Gurney Halleck, played by Josh Brolin, in the new trailer.

"Because you lose control?" Gurney asks.

"Because I gain it," he answers.

Zendaya stars alongside Chalamet as Chani, a member of the Fremen who was little more than a vision in Paul's dreams in the first film. As the two finally meet in person, Paul's relationship with Chani becomes a focal point of his journey.

Dune: Part Two is now set to be released March 15, 2024.

