'Dune: Part Two' Has Been Officially Delayed Until 2024 Amid Hollywood Strikes
'Dune: Part Two' Trailer No. 2
Jon Gosselin Sends Message to Estranged Daughter Mady Amid Ongoi…
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spend Two Days Together in London (Sou…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Heidi Klum Unapologetically Addresses 'Bonkers' Diet Rumors (Exc…
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Give First Glimpse at Baby No…
'The Bachelorette's Charity and Dotun Share What's Next: Wedding…
Angelina Jolie's Mystery Tattoo Design Revealed!
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
Tim McGraw Talks Personal Journey and Faith Hill-Inspired Song! …
'My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Passionately Slams…
‘And Just Like That’: Kim Cattrall Returns as Samantha Jones in …
'And Just Like That' Season Two Finale Leaves Carrie and Aidan i…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to John Corbett's Return as Aiden and Dishes …
Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Baumgartner Argue Over the Defini…
Joe Muchlinski, TikTok Star VonViddy, Dies at 32
Timbaland Reunites With Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado for …
Katharine McPhee's Nanny Died in Horrific Accident at Car Dealer…
Tom Sandoval Asks to 'Take a Beating' on 'Special Forces' After …
Science fiction fans will have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two. The film, originally slated to release Nov. 3, will now be delayed until March 15, 2024.
The shift comes in the wake of ongoing strikes by Hollywood's writers and actors, during which the film's cast is prohibited from promoting work. Many critics agree Dune: Part 2 is now the largest box office delay as a result of the labor struggle.
Despite the delay, Warner Bros. has yet to push any of its December movies: Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple. Some argue this signals the chance for a deal to be met by the end of the year.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young duke who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society. Following the murder of his father in the first film, Paul was forced to fight for his life on the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. In the sequel, he seeks to avenge his family, reclaim his political power and find his place among the Fremen desert people as the prophetic Muad'Dib.
Fans most recently got a glimpse of the film in a trailer released this June.
"All my visions lead to horror," Paul warns his mentor, Gurney Halleck, played by Josh Brolin, in the new trailer.
"Because you lose control?" Gurney asks.
"Because I gain it," he answers.
Zendaya stars alongside Chalamet as Chani, a member of the Fremen who was little more than a vision in Paul's dreams in the first film. As the two finally meet in person, Paul's relationship with Chani becomes a focal point of his journey.
Dune: Part Two is now set to be released March 15, 2024.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Dune: Part Two' Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Go to War
'Dune: Part Two' Trailer: See Austin Butler, Florence Pugh in Sequel
'Dune: Part Two': See Florence Pugh and Austin Butler's New Characters
Related Gallery