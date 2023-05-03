'Dune: Part Two' Trailer: Check Out Austin Butler and Florence Pugh in the Sequel
'Dune: Part Two' Official Trailer
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Make Met Gala Debut and Share Karl…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
Met Gala 2023: All the Must-See Moments
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Parents Todd and Julie Can't Speak Whi…
Gwyneth Paltrow on Reviving Friendship With Brad Pitt and How Hu…
Kim Kardashian and Ex Pete Davidson Have Friendly Run-In at the …
Why Savannah Chrisley Was Told to Distance Herself From Her Pare…
Kim Kardashian Wears All Pearls at 2023 Met Gala
Why Prince Harry Will Not Have a Role at King Charles’ Coronation
Kendall Jenner Goes Pantsless at 2023 Met Gala
Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Split After 18 Years of Marriage
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
Wendi McLendon-Covey on Possible ‘Reno 911’ Return, Final Season…
Derek Hough Spills on Sister Julianne Taking Over 'DWTS' Co-Host…
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
Paris Hilton Makes ‘Iconic’ Met Gala Debut With Marc Jacobs
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Taking Break From Social Medi…
The second part of Denis Villeneuve's epic Dune adaptation is coming this fall. And on Wednesday, fans got the first look at a new trailer for the upcoming film, which is slated to debut in theaters on Nov. 3.
Dune: Part Two continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young duke who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society. Following the murder of his father in the first film, Paul was forced to fight for his life on the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. In the sequel, he seeks to avenge his family, reclaim his political power and find his place among the Fremen desert people.
Zendaya stars alongside Chalamet as Chani, a member of the Fremen who was little more than a vision in Paul's dreams in the first film. As the two finally meet in person, Paul's relationship with Chani becomes a focal point of his journey.
New players in Part Two include Florence Pugh, who joins the cast as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (played by Christopher Walken), the supreme ruler of the galaxy, whose grip on the feuding factions is starting to slip.
Part of the collapse that Princess Irulan foresees is thanks to another new character to the Dune universe, the deadly Harkonnen prince Feydh-Rautha, played by Austin Butler, in yet another shocking physical transformation for the Oscar-nominated actor.
Also returning for the sequel are Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and more.
Dune: Part Two will debut in theaters on Nov. 3.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Dune: Part Two': See Florence Pugh and Austin Butler's New Characters
Kyle MacLachlan Says He 'Really Enjoyed' Watching the 'Dune' Remake