The second part of Denis Villeneuve's epic Dune adaptation is coming this fall. And on Wednesday, fans got the first look at a new trailer for the upcoming film, which is slated to debut in theaters on Nov. 3.

Dune: Part Two continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young duke who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society. Following the murder of his father in the first film, Paul was forced to fight for his life on the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. In the sequel, he seeks to avenge his family, reclaim his political power and find his place among the Fremen desert people.

Zendaya stars alongside Chalamet as Chani, a member of the Fremen who was little more than a vision in Paul's dreams in the first film. As the two finally meet in person, Paul's relationship with Chani becomes a focal point of his journey.

New players in Part Two include Florence Pugh, who joins the cast as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (played by Christopher Walken), the supreme ruler of the galaxy, whose grip on the feuding factions is starting to slip.

Part of the collapse that Princess Irulan foresees is thanks to another new character to the Dune universe, the deadly Harkonnen prince Feydh-Rautha, played by Austin Butler, in yet another shocking physical transformation for the Oscar-nominated actor.

Also returning for the sequel are Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and more.

Dune: Part Two will debut in theaters on Nov. 3.

