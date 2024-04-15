The final part of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special aired on Monday on TLC, and it featured a sad and dramatic moment between Natalie and her estranged husband, Mike. Mike decided to serve Natalie divorce papers while filming and had fellow castmate, Mama Debbie, be the one to do it.

Mike and Natalie's journey was featured on 90 Day Fiancé, when Natalie moved from Ukraine to rural Washington to be with Mike. Mike and Natalie had issues from the get-go, with Natalie not wanting to live in Washington and instead wanting to pursue her dreams of being in the entertainment industry. Natalie insulted Mike's intelligence and his house, but the two did end up marrying at the last minute so she wouldn't be deported. However, Natalie ended up dating another man -- Josh, with whom she's been on and off with -- and moving to Florida then to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. But on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, things definitely didn't work out according to Natalie's plan. Natalie broke it off with Josh after he obviously didn't want to commit to her and she ended up begging Mike for another chance when he came to Los Angeles to visit her and her mom, though Mike completely shut her down.

On Monday's tell-all, Mike made an appearance and said he was shocked when Natalie asked him to have a baby with her because they were not together. Josh said he was also confused because he felt like Natalie doesn't know what she wants given that she left Mike when he was willing to have a family with her while they were still married. Mike then told Natalie he was in a new relationship and that he's been dating a woman now for six months. He said the relationship was serious and that he felt "really appreciated and loved" by her. He said he started the divorce process with Natalie and Debbie shockingly served Natalie the divorce papers right then and there. Mike explained he couldn't serve Natalie the papers himself because of the law, and Mama Debbie attempted to comfort Natalie. Natalie was in shock and both Mike and the cast told her to wait to sign since she clearly did not understand what was going on.

Natalie broke down in tears and Mike noted that their divorce would not affect him bringing her mom to the U.S. But fellow castmate Miss Debbie was angry, calling Mama Debbie a "Judas" and stressing that Mike's decision to serve Natalie the papers this way was "cruel." But the rest of the cast was not in agreement, noting that it was better coming from someone Natalie knew instead of a random person. Mike stressed that this had also been coming for years and that he was just "being honest." Mama Debbie and Miss Debbie then got into an intense argument, with Mama Debbie calling Miss Debbie "a f**king b**ch" and the "clown of the century."

Meanwhile, Natalie said she didn't want a divorce.

"And he was this connection between my country and U.S. and everything that came after connected to him," she explained. "If I break this, like what? What am I getting into myself?"

Mike said it was unfair to him since he was trying to move on in his new relationship and that he saw himself having kids with his new girlfriend.

"I see a very long loving road down the line," he said.

Natalie was distraught at Mike saying he wanted kids with his girlfriend and Mama Debbie also cried and said she felt guilty. Mama Debbie said she didn't want Natalie to be mad at her and Natalie said she wasn't mad at her at all. Even Josh -- who has a longstanding beef with Mama Debbie -- said he felt that was the right decision on Mama Debbie's part.

As for where Natalie and Josh stand, Josh attempted to justify why he couldn't get serious with Natalie or introduce her to his kids, which has been a sore spot for her. Natalie has never been to his home or met his kids after two years of dating.

"Like, there's no definitive answer of like, what you actually want," he told her. "I think that things need to be fixed first before we get into like a serious relationship, and then the healthy relationship, you meet your kids, you meet the family. That's what happens. And I'm protecting my family to make sure that this is the person, but I'm not sure."

Josh still couldn't say where they currently stood, noting that they still had so many ups and downs. He attempted to hug Natalie as he walked off stage but she refused. She did, however, give Mike a big hug. Backstage, Natalie said she was at least comforted by the fact that fellow castmate Chantel stood up for her. While Chantel, Veronica and Natalie all seemed to be fast friends, they all clearly clashed with Miss Debbie. Miss Debbie accused them of being part of a "mean girls club" along with Mama Debbie. Backstage, Mama Debbie and Miss Debbie continued to insult each other and trade low blows.

Miss Debbie brought up Mama Debbie's complicated relationship with her son, Colt, telling her, "I saw how you acted with your son's personal affairs and no wonder they wanted you out of the house. You are a very demanding and destructive woman."

Mama Debbie said she had no right to talk to her about her family and insulted Miss Debbie's relationship with her much younger ex, Oussama, and the fact that Miss Debbie is still single.

"Here's a 68-year-old woman thinking that a 23-year-old man's madly in love with her," she said. "Do you ever shut up and listen? I don't think so. Don't pity me. I get laid all the time. I got a man that loves me."

