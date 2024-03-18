It's over between Veronica and Jamal. During part one of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special that aired Monday on TLC, the two revealed they ended their relationship -- but it's the callous way Veronica said Jamal broke up with her that shocked their fellow castmates. Jamal also took pointed jabs at Veronica's ex-fiancé and fellow castmate, Tim -- whom he's been butting heads with all season long -- by not so subtly bringing up the long-standing rumors that Tim is gay.

On this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica and Jamal decided to go exclusive after what started out as a surprising fling. Their 10-year age difference was an issue as well as Veronica and Tim's close relationship. Tim and Jamal clearly did not get along and the bad blood continued at the tell-all. Veronica shared that she thought everything was going well with Jamal until he out of the blue broke up with her using a peace sign emoji. Tim disapproved of the way Jamal chose to end his relationship with Veronica. Meanwhile, Tim's love interest this season, Luisa, also appeared at the tell-all and was clearly on Jamal's side and had her own issues with Tim and Veronica. She and Tim were no longer dating.

"They are pretending right now, like always," Luisa said, with both her and Jamal noting that Tim and Veronica constantly talked badly about one another behind each other's backs. "They are showing that, 'We are the best of friends. We love each other. Luisa is a mess. Jamal is a mess.' That's not true."

Tim said he and Veronica never denied they "talk s**t about each other" but that at the end of the day, they had each other's backs. When Jamal called their dynamic "f**king stupid," Tim told him that everything he said was an opinion. Jamal shot back, "That's a fact, don't get it twisted. I have receipts too, sweetheart."

When Tim incredulously asked if Jamal called him "sweetheart," Jamal replied, "Yeah, 'cause you're looking like one."

Tim -- who has long been the subject of rumors that he's gay -- replied, "OK, do you want to f**k me Jamal? That's kind of a strange term to say to a man."

The rest of the cast got uncomfortable at this point, with Tyray nervously giggling, "Wow, oh my God."

As for Veronica and Jamal's breakup, Veronica said it came out of the blue. She thought he was going to visit her and when she asked him when he was coming, he said he wasn't and that he didn't owe her an explanation. After he ignored her texts, he eventually responded with "take care" and a peace sign emoji. Jamal disputed that he broke up with her by text and said she's the one who told him she didn't want to talk to him anymore.

"So what happened was literally I told her I couldn't go because my mom was going through a lot of emotional stuff and you told me, which is f**ked up, 'Oh, Jamal, you don't need to be there for your mom, just come to me,'" he said.

Jamal said he needed space from Veronica at that point and the two continued to argue about the details of their breakup. Luisa ended up getting involved and Veronica walked out after Luisa said she called Jamal "trash" behind his back, which Veronica flat-out denied. Veronica said Luisa was making things up and told her to "go to hell."

At the end of the day, Veronica and Jamal agreed their breakup was for the best and said there was zero chance of them getting back together. Jamal acknowledged he had "a knack for running" and that it wasn't fair to Veronica. He apologized to her for not communicating better and not putting more of an effort into their long-distance relationship.

"It's fine, I have no ill will," Veronica replied. "I appreciate the apology, like, truly."

ET spoke to Tim ahead of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, when he addressed rumors that he's gay and how it affects his dating life. Watch the video below for more.

