'90 Day Fiancé': Tim Reacts to Jesse Insinuating That He's Gay 

90 Day Fiancé star Tim appeared on 90 Day Bares All on Sunday, and addressed fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jesse insinuating that he was gay.

It was revealed in the 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 trailer that Jesse -- who first dated Darcey and was also linked to Caesar's ex, Maria -- is now dating Tim's ex, Jeniffer. During Jesse's appearance last week on 90 Day Bares All, he claimed that Jeniffer told him that Tim talked about him constantly and also had a shady answer when host Shaun Robinson asked him why he thought Tim didn't want to sleep with Jeniffer during their season. A big part of Tim and Jeniffer's season was Tim not wanting to be intimate with the Colombian model, and some viewers -- as well as Jeniffer -- questioned his sexuality.

"I think it's pretty obvious," Jesse replied with a smirk, also musing that the reason Tim talked about him to Jenniffer is because he was "admiring" him.

Tim denied that he ever talked about Jesse to Jeniffer. He also said Jesse was taking an easy shot at him given rumors about his sexuality have followed him since his first appearance on the show.

"He's a clown, I could care less about what he thinks of me," he said. "He's just a bully. I can't stand bullies, for one, because I was bullied a lot as a kid, so he really struck a nerve with me. I'm not a s**t stirrer. I don't really go around picking fights with people but that guy has just always rubbed me the wrong way, something about him. He just always has that used car salesman vibe about him, just like a shyster."

Tim reiterated that at his age, it takes more than good looks to get physical with someone and that's why he wasn't desperate to sleep with Jeniffer during his season. When Shaun asked him once and for all if he has ever been in a relationship that wasn't heterosexual, Tim said he hadn't and made clear that although there was nothing wrong with being gay, he wasn't.

"I've never been with a man, wanted to be with a man, like, never had any thoughts other than women and I like women," he said. "That's it. It will never change, for all you people that are DM'ing me, saying, 'Hey, if you ever change your mind, I'm here.' Sorry fellas, it's not gonna happen."

As for Jesse dating his ex, Tim said Jesse was just trying to stay relevant since Jeniffer isn't the only 90 Day Fiancé star he's been linked to since dating Darcey. He also didn't have high hopes for the two's relationship.

"They seem like the perfect match for each other. They're both self-centered, kind of egotistical, narcissistic," he said. "They'll be a great match until it fizzles out. I would put my bottom dollar that you won't ever see them together long-term and he better have a big wallet to keep her happy."

When ET spoke to Tim in 2019, he explained why sex wasn't as important to him anymore.

"I'm almost 40 years old. I want to be in love," he said at the time. "I know sex is an important part of love, but it's not everything like it used to be. My biggest goal was just building a foundation that I thought would be able to last because I don't want to be divorced. I've waited this long to get married. I've never been married. I think that's just strange that society just thinks if a man says no then he's gay. If a woman says no, it's fine. But it's like the double standard that society has. I kind of laugh about it. I do have some feminine traits. The gay thing was kind of out of left field for me."

As for some speculating he was transgender, Tim found it "laughable."

"The episode that just aired, you saw me get into a hot tub with Jeniffer, and I saw online that people were literally screenshotting it and looking for scars that I had my 'breasts' removed," he said. "It comes with the territory. You're going to get people that just have to come up with these outlandish ideas. I'm not transgender. I think it's cool for the people that want to do that if that's what you want to do with your life, but that's not me."

