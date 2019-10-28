90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers finally got to meet the mysterious Maria on Sunday night's season finale.

Throughout season 3 of the hit TLC show, Caesar Mack -- a 46-year-old nail technician from North Carolina --has been communicating online with a Ukrainian woman named Maria and sending thousands of dollars to her without ever having met her face to face. While his friends and co-workers were convinced Caesar was being Catfished since they had never even Skyped together, Caesar has been determined to make it work with Maria. Although the two broke up when their planned meeting in Mexico was a bust -- Caesar didn't have enough money in his account to process the trip reservation -- they ended up getting back together weeks later.

On Sunday's season finale, Maria is finally revealed through an on-camera interview, and while it's a relief that Caesar isn't being Catfished, she is clearly nowhere near as serious about the relationship as he is. Although Caesar had been planning to propose to Maria and has repeatedly referred to her as the love of his life, she admitted to seeing other men while chatting with him. She also said she wasn't attracted to him when she saw him on the dating app, but decided to correspond with him when he started sending her gifts.

When asked how much money he had given her over the years, Maria wasn't exactly grateful. According to Caesar, he sends her $800 a month, and has sent her around $40,000 total since they began chatting through an international dating service.

"I don't know," she said. "I'm not an accountant."

Maria referred to Caesar as a "friend," and also bluntly noted that he didn't make enough money to fund the lifestyle she wanted.

During part one of the Couples Tell All special, a clearly emotional Caesar says the two broke up again, but he wants to win her back. In a tease for part two of the special airing Monday at 8 p.m. on TLC, the two finally talk through Skype.

ET recently spoke to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 3 star Tim Malcolm, who teased an explosive tell-all special.

"I can't say anything but I will say that it won't surprise me if it's the most viewed tell-all of all time," he said. "It is going to go down in the history books. It is wonderful."

"It is crazy," he added. "It is unexpected. It is just going to blow your mind, and the people that are involved in what you're gonna see are going to be the least likely suspects."

For more, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Preview: Tom Tells Darcey He Can’t Give Her What She Wants

'90 Day Fiance' Star Tim Malcolm Teases Explosive Tell-All Special: 'It's Going to Blow Your Mind' (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiance' Stars David and Annie Share How They Beat the Odds to Make Their Marriage Work (Exclusive)

Related Gallery