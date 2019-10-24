According to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tim Malcolm, this Sunday's tell-all special will definitely be a memorable one.

The season finale of season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is airing on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. on TLC along with part one of the Couples Tell All special, which continues with part two airing on Oct. 28. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Tim at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California, earlier this month, where he talked about what viewers can expect.

"The tell-all is coming soon and you do not want to miss it ... it is really freaking good," Tim told ET. "I can't say anything but I will say that it won't surprise me if it's the most viewed tell-all of all time. It is going to go down in the history books. It is wonderful."

"It is crazy," he added. "It is unexpected. It is just going to blow your mind, and the people that are involved in what you're gonna see are going to be the least likely suspects."

As for if he and his Colombian girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona, are still together, Tim once again said viewers will get more answers after watching the finale and the special.

"Well, I can't answer that but obviously we have one episode left that airs next Sunday, and then we have the tell-all, so the viewers will kind of have a better idea of what's going on with our journey then," he noted. "So, just stay tuned and you will know."

Tim has been one of the breakout stars of this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days -- which follows men and women who have an existing relationship with a person online who lives in a different country, and are now meeting for the first time in person -- and he said that he's been "rolling with" the sudden fame. However, he admitted that he's shocked by how passionate viewers are when it comes to the reality series.

"There's always going to be a little bit of negativity when you're on TV, you know, people see things the way they want to see it," he said. "I get frustrated sometimes by the way people interpret things just because obviously for time constraints, you're not able to see the whole story always. But I'm very thrilled that people are that passionate about the show."

Still, Tim said that he is 100 percent himself on the show.

"I don't feel like I've ever had a problem finding a girlfriend, but you know, I am who I am, and it took me many years," he said. "I had low self-esteem as a child. I was bullied as a child, we didn't have money. My mom had three boys and was a secretary. So, I've come a long way, I started my own business, worked my way up, made a little bit of money, was able to buy nice clothes, was able to start dressing nicer and I worked on my appearance to the best that I could. ... I've done the best that I can and I'm confident with that. And yeah, I'm going to be who I want to be. If you like it, you do, if you don't, you don't, and that's all I can ask for."

In his candid interview with ET, Tim refuted rumors that he was transgender and brushed off speculation about his sexuality after Jeniffer bluntly asked him on the show if he was gay because he wasn't eager to have sex with her. Tim has clearly been taking the rumors in stride.

"Would you rather have people say this or just not say nothing?" he pointed out. "That's the predicament, so at least they're talking."

ET also spoke with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Darcey Silva, who teased that viewers will have to wait and see whether or not she was still with her British boyfriend, Tom Brooks. In a preview of the tell-all, Darcey appears visibly shocked when she finds out Tom has actually been engaged twice before and is surprised by her ex, personal trainer Jesse Meester, who shows up at the reunion.

Watch the video below for more with Darcey:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

90 Day Fiance's Tim Malcolm Addresses Questions About His Gender Identity and Sexuality

'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' Stars Laura and Aladin Jallali Split Following Reunion

'90 Day Fiance' Stars David and Annie Share How They Beat the Odds to Make Their Marriage Work (Exclusive)

Related Gallery