It appears one of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' most beloved stars, Darcey Silva, may not have found her happy ending with her British boyfriend, Tom Brooks.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Darcey at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday about how their relationship has been going, and while the reality star played coy, she did hint that all is not well. Throughout most of this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days -- which follows men and women who have an existing relationship with a person online who lives in a different country, and are now meeting for the first time in person -- Darcey and Tom haven't seen eye-to-eye on the status of their relationship. While Darcey is looking for a more serious relationship after cameras previously followed her failed relationship with Jesse Meester, and after communicating with Tom online for four years, Tom has been much more hesitant.

"You know what, it's to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see," Darcey says when asked if they're still together. "But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I'm grateful. I'm grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It's a positive thing in my end, so, we'll see what happens."

"I'm always Darcey, and Darcey's Darcey," she adds about being 100 percent herself on the show. "I've heard it before. I'll hear it again. Tom's gonna like, say maybe a little bit of what he wants to say, but you know what, in the end I have a real heart. I want love just like everybody else. And you know what, when you know somebody for that amount of time, and you go on that journey for love, you know, I'm deserving of it. And I'm not here to be made for a fool, so we'll see what happens."

When asked if she thinks Tom has made her for a fool, Darcey replies, "I wouldn't say that he has, maybe at times."

A major issue in their relationship this season has been Darcey wanting Tom to say he loves her and Tom not being ready, but Darcey tells ET that he did eventually say the words.

"He has said he loves me," she says. "But you will have to watch the next couple shows to see what happens."

As for the possibility of Tom going on the show for fame as opposed to genuinely wanting to find love, Darcey says she trusts him.

"Tom's motivation is Tom's motivation," she says. "I trust him and I just was being there on my own journey and following my own heart. And when I love somebody, I want to make sure that it's feeling right for me. In the end, I want to make sure his intentions are real as well. You know, time will tell."

Darcey later acknowledged constantly crying on the show.

"It's an emotional roller coaster of being in that moment in real time," she explains. "You're putting your life on the line, like, loving, giving your heart. And understanding, when you feel in that moment like something isn't right, you get emotional. It might rub someone else the wrong way than the other person. I give my heart and that's it, and they can say what they want."

No matter what, Darcey says she will never stop looking for love.

"I'm 45, guys," she notes. "I've had two kids, I've been divorced, I've been through many relationships ... I'm not giving up, no matter what. I'm going to keep fighting. Love is on my heart always. But you know what, I'll lean back and we'll see what happens."

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, with the season finale airing on Oct. 27. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated new season of 90 Day Fiance returns on Nov. 3.

