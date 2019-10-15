The pressure is on as new couples try to see if they can make things work in just 90 days!

That's right, a new season of 90 Day Fiance is coming to TLC and the drama is more extreme than ever before.

In the first look at season seven, seven new couples are giving it a shot as one is on a 90-day fiance visa while they decide if they'll be able to make things official and tie the knot.

"I am going to be Sasha's third wife and this is his third child with another woman, but we're going to last," Emily, a 28-year-old from Oregon says of her 31-year-old Russian fiance, Sasha.

Another couple is 41-year-old Michael from Connecticut and 23-year-od Juliana from Brazil. Michael acknowledges that people might think he's an "old sleazy rich guy" going after "a beautiful, young model from Brazil," but things only get worse during the visa interview.

"They asked me if I had been working as a prostitute the last 10 years," Juliana reveals.

"What's that make me, a pimp?" an upset Michael asks. "No, she's not a prostitute!"

Another romance ends in tears as Anna, a 38-year-old mother of three from Nebraska begs her fiance Mursel, a 38-year-old from Turkey, not to go to the airport. He is trying to keep her children from a past relationship a secret from his family, who don't approve of having children out of wedlock.

The series has become the obsession of many TV viewers, including celebrities. ET recently spoke with superfan Aubrey O'Day about the show.

"Nowadays I just literally watch 90 Day Fiance and I am really just thinking about getting myself a nice little Moroccan man, you know what I'm saying? If all the men can go to Colombia and get themselves a honey, why can't I?" she said. "TLC, please do a celeb edition of 90 Day Fiance, I would do it in a heartbeat. I really believe you can find sincere love in situations like that."

90 Day Fiance season seven premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Aubrey O'Day Wants to Be on a Celebrity Edition of TLC's '90 Day Fiance' (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Celebrates Divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima at a Strip Club

'90 Day Fiance' Star Ashley Martson Says She'll Undergo Surgery Following Acute Kidney Failure

Related Gallery