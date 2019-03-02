Colt Johnson is celebrating his divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

The 90 Day Fiance star headed to Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, where he hosted an event honoring his new single status. Johnson posed with several scantily clad women -- including adult film star Juelz Venture -- on the red carpet; inside the event, he was photographed getting a lap dance.

Johnson filed for divorce from Dos Santos Lima in January following her arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. They had been married since last June. She is set to host her own party at the strip club on Saturday.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on Jan. 16 after her fight with Johnson, which they both documented on social media.

The criminal complaint -- which claimed Dos Santos Lima"did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse" -- came five days after her arrest.

Last week, Dos Santos Lima took to Instagram to reveal her new relationship.

"I never had so much fun like last night, our first place idea was boring, but bae surprised me and toke me to the High roller and it was amazing, then we met our friends at Cosmopolitan and we lost the car on their huge parking lot, the security lady was a angel and help us to find it. Just good memories with someone very special in my life," she wrote alongside a slideshow. "I don't want to show his face because he means a lot for me and I'd like keep with in 'private.'"

