Larissa Dos Santos Lima was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on Wednesday, ET confirms.

The criminal complaint -- which claims the 90 Day Fiance star "did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse" -- came five days after Dos Santos Lima was arrested following a fight with her estranged husband, Colt Johnson, at their home. Johnson filed for divorce last Friday, hours after Dos Santos Lima's arrest.

Dos Santos Lima and Johnson were both active on social media before she was taken into custody last Friday, sharing photos of their respective injuries at the alleged hands of the other. 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates documented the pair's back-and-forth on social media, including photos Dos Santos Lima shared of her bloodied and lacerated face.

In an apparent text exchange with Yates, she claimed that her and Johnson's fight started after she discovered him buying pornography. She also accused her husband of being a pedophile. Johnson, on his end, also snapped photos of his injuries, which included a bloodied mouth.

In the aftermath of her arrest, Dos Santos Lima started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her bail, as well as attorneys. "Thank you all who donated on my go fund me campaign. I raised the money I need! When I feel better I will make a video to thank you and I will mention every single donor," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, sharing that she had a court date for Feb. 12.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima married last June after meeting on an online dating website. He proposed after a total of 11 days together, after which she moved to Las Vegas to be with him. Their relationship was documented on season six of 90 Day Fiance.

