Colt Johnson is ready to move on from Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

The 90 Day Fiancestar filed for divorce from his wife of seven months on Friday, ET confirms. The news comes shortly after ET confirmed that Dos Santos Lima was arrested for domestic battery on Friday morning, following an alleged fight with her husband.

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates documented the alleged incident on social media, including photos Dos Santos Lima posted of her bloodied and lacerated face, which she claimed was a result of Johnson. In an apparent text exchange with Yates, she claimed that her and Johnson's fight started after she discovered him buying pornography. She also accused him of being a pedophile.

Johnson, on his end, also snapped photos of his injuries, which included a bloodied mouth.

On Saturday, Dos Santos Lima took to Instagram Story to update fans on her whereabouts.

“I am at my friends house right now, and my court day is on Feb. 12,” she wrote. “Thank you all who donated on my go fund me campaign. I raised the money I need! When I feel better I will make a video to thank you and I will mention every single donor.”

Dos Santos Lima explained that she will use the money raised to pay back her friend who bailed her, as well as pay for attorney fees. “I want to thank everyone who took time to investigate the domestic violence episode and found a ‘history of long nails.’ The truth will come out. I’m in peace," she wrote, before sharing photos of clothing she intended to buy.

After seeing her posts, Johnson claimed that that he did everything for his Brazilian bride.

“The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her,” he alleged alongside a pic of garbage bags and boxes. “On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America. Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her."

"My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care of and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start," he claimed. "Every time she was in trouble, I was there.”

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima, who met on an online dating website, married on June 24, 2018. Their relationship is being documented on season six of 90 Day Fiance. He proposed after a total of 11 days together, after which she moved to Las Vegas to be with him.

