After three years of marriage, Usher is officially separating from his estranged wife, Grace Miguel.

The 40-year-old "U Got It Bad" crooner filed for divorce on Friday in Georgia, according to multiple reports. The news comes nine months after Usher and Grace announced that they were separating. The Blast was first to report the divorce filing.

In March, the pair released a joint statement confirming their breakup.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," the statement read. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

Usher and Grace secretly tied the knot while vacationing together in Cuba in September 2015 after nearly 10 years together.

The R&B singer was previously married to Tameka Foster. The exes share two sons together: Usher Raymond V, 11, and Naviyd Ely, 10.

For more on Usher and Grace's separation, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Diddy, Usher, Kimora Lee Simmons and More Lay Kim Porter to Rest in Georgia

Usher Pays Surprise Tribute to Michael Jackson at 60th Birthday Celebration

Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Related Gallery