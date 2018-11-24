Kim Porter has been laid to rest.

Sean "Diddy" Combs bid farewell to his ex-girlfriend on Saturday, in an elaborate funeral held in her Georgia hometown. Porter, who dated Diddy on and off for years, and shared three kids with him, died on Nov. 15. She was 47.

Porter's funeral was held at at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia; Diddy arranged for her casket to travel in a carriage pulled by horses. Pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service, which was attended by guests like Usher, Kimora Lee Simmons and actress Tichina Arnold.

The late model's life was also celebrated at a star-studded gathering hosted by Diddy in Los Angeles last Sunday.

Splash News

Splash News

Diddy took to Twitter ahead of Saturday's funeral to honor Porter, whom he called his "angel."

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!" he captioned a sweet photo of her. "We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter."

Beyonce, meanwhile, who was not photographed at Saturday's event, paid tribute to Porter on Instagram. "Heaven couldn’t wait for you. 🙏🏾," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Porter, before sharing two more pics.

As ET previously reported, Porter's body was discovered in her Toluca Lake, California, home on Nov. 15. Emergency responders and the LAPD found no signs of foul play. ET learned that an autopsy was conducted, but further investigation is required to determine the cause of death.

See more on Porter in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Diddy Pays Tribute to 'Angel' Kim Porter Ahead of Her Funeral

Diddy's Exes Share Touching Messages for Kim Porter

Kim Porter's Loved Ones, Including Ex Diddy, Honor Her at Gathering

Related Gallery